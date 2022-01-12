The ‘Yellowjackets’ Creators Address Fan Theories Before the Season 1 Finale (Exclusive)

The ‘Yellowjackets’ Creators Address Fan Theories (Exclusive) Prior to the Season 1 Finale

The creators and executive producers of Yellowjackets, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, have read your theories and have some ideas.

“I shouldn’t admit it, but with the entire cast and most of our EPs, I’ve been trolling Reddit a little bit and watching Twitter a little bit,” Lyle tells ET. “I would say that someone out of the thousands of comments that have come up has rightly predicted almost everything.”

And I’m not always enthralled by the most popular theories.”

“Watching people speculate about all of the [characters], especially Antler Queen,” she adds, was “really fun.”

That appeals to me just as much as the completely out-of-the-box theories, which can be insane at times but are extremely creative.

As a result, I commend anyone who thinks of [those].

It’s a blast to watch.”

In the days leading up to the season 1 finale on Sunday, Jan.

The duo tackles some of the most contentious issues surrounding the surprise hit series starring Christina Ricci, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Juliette Lewis, and Melanie Lynskey as soccer players who survive a plane crash through cannibalism on Showtime’s 16 on Showtime.

One of their teammates, Jackie (Ella Purnell), is not traveling through time.

“Jackie isn’t a time traveler,” Lyle points out, before Nickerson adds, “If we ever start a Jackie time-traveling storyline, that’s a cry for help from the creative team.”

We feel as if we’re being held [as hostages].

“We’ve found ourselves in a pickle.”

A scene from the show sparked the theory, in which viewers noticed that her notebook contained references to films that were released after 1996, when the show’s timeline was set.

“I’m just so glad that people are watching with such vigour and then coming up with that theory,” Nickerson says.

“What could be more fun?” she thinks, but she isn’t a time traveler.

“There’s no way, no how.”

That said, here’s what they reveal about the rest of it…

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 Episode 9]

Is Jackie going to die? A dark cloud has hung over Shauna’s (Lynskey) best friend-turned-enemy, who has failed to contribute meaningfully to the group’s survival efforts, alienated the majority of the team, slept with Travis (Kevin Alves), and was nearly killed throughout the season.

Infosurhoy’s best news summaries

Before the Season 1 Finale, the Creators of ‘Yellowjackets’ Address Fan Theories (Exclusive)

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy