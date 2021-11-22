The Young Bucks of AEW Confirm Their Inability to Compete Due to Injury

The Young Bucks haven’t wrestled since their Falls Count Anywhere six-man tag match against Christian Cage and Jurassic Express at the Full Gear pay-per-view back in August.

They later claimed they were unable to compete on last week’s Dynamite, prompting Adam Cole to reunite with his old Undisputed Era partner Bobby Fish on last week’s AEW Rampage.

Matt and Nick Jackson have confirmed on this week’s Being The Elite that Matt has a neck injury and Nick has a nagging foot injury.

This follows Kenny Omega’s announcement that he would be taking a break from AEW programming for the time being to undergo surgery for a variety of injuries.

At the conclusion of the most recent Being The Elite, Omega was given a send-off.

Being The Elite Ep. 1: “So Long, Kenny”

The Bucks began 2021 as AEW’s tag team champions, a title they would retain until their Steel Cage Match with The Lucha Bros. at the All Out pay-per-view in September, which was a contender for Match of the Year.

The two told Sports Illustrated at the beginning of their reign (before turning heel) that they didn’t want to be champions until at least 2021.

“There wouldn’t have been a struggle for our characters if we had won them right away,” Nick Jackson said.

“We actually wanted to wait another year, so Tony [Khan] made the decision to win now, but I’m glad it happened on pay-per-view.”

It felt special, and winning it from FTR in this rivalry, in a game we never expected to happen, topped it off.”

“We wanted our story to be painful,” Matt Jackson continued, “so we kept losing, and just when you thought we’d start winning, we’d lose some more.”

We know how it feels when your pain turns into joy as a fan, and this was the right time for us.

We won the tag titles in the company we helped start in arguably the biggest tag-team match of the last five years.

Is it possible to get any bigger?”

The Thanksgiving theme will be prominent at this week’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago.

The following is the episode’s lineup:

