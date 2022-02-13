The Youngest Player on ‘Survivor’ Season 42 Is in Her Teens — and Elon Musk Is Her Hero

The Youngest Player on ‘Survivor’ Season 42 Is in Her Teens — and She Calls Elon Musk Her Hero

Fans of CBSSurvivor are getting ready for the next season, and the cast of Survivor Season 42 has been revealed.

So far, it appears that people of all ages and backgrounds will be participating in the season in the hopes of becoming the next Sole Survivor.

There are also a good number of younger players.

The youngest cast member is said to be still in her teens, and she idolizes one of the world’s wealthiest men.

Here’s a little more about her.

In Fiji, eighteen contestants will compete for a chance to win the (dollar)1 million prize.

So, who’s in the cast of Survivor Season 42?

Chanelle Howell (29), Marya Sherron (47), Tori Meehan (25), Swati Goel (19), Lindsay Dolashewich (31), Lydia Meredith (22), Jenny Kim (43), Maryanne Oketch (24), and Drea Wheeler (35), according to Entertainment Weekly, are among the female members of the cast.

Daniel Strunk (30), Jonathan Young (29), Romeo Escobar (37), Jackson Fox (48), Omar Zaheer (31), Hai Giang (29), Mike Turner (58), Rocksroy Bailey (44), and Zach Wurtenberger (22) are among the male actors in the film.

Season 42 will reportedly follow the same 26-day format as season 41.

According to Screen Rant, the change from 39 to 26 days was due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and scheduling, and it appears that the new season will follow suit.

Many of the season 41 advantages, such as the Beware Advantage, will return.

In addition, the show’s host, Jeff Probst, is returning.

Swati Goel is the Survivor Season 42 cast’s youngest player.

We’re looking forward to seeing how well she gets along with the rest of the cast, especially those twice her age.

Goel is an Ivy League student who hails from Palo Alto, California, according to Us Weekly.

She describes herself as “competent, charismatic, and caring,” and she says she dislikes people who have big dreams but don’t work hard to achieve them.

She is also irritated by emotional manipulation and attempts to control her.

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is her personal hero.

“I’ve made it my life’s mission to make the world a better place,” she told the publication.

“My dream is to build something like Tesla, which is both extremely successful and environmentally friendly.”

Is it possible for the youngest player to bring…

