Theater, music, circus, dance, art and literature fill the networks of cultural proposals for Easter

â € ‹Theater, music, dance, circus and literature fill the networks of cultural proposals for this Easter. They emphasize the initiative of #FreeAlSofà with ‘The wedding of Figaro’, directed by Lluís Homar; the Cirque du soleil offers another 60 minute special with show numbers like ‘Joy’, ‘Kà’ and ‘Kooza’; Ada Parellada will talk this Saturday about how to learn how to better organize the kitchen and the actress Leticia Dolera will meet with viewers at #NuestroCineNosUne.

The proposals for Easter coincide with the initiative, driven by cultural representatives of a 48-hour #Apagoncultural in the networks on Friday and Saturday against the Minister of Culture, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes.

The Teatre Lliure continues to offer digital content within the program #TheShowMustGoOn. The #FreeAlSofà initiative will broadcast on the youtube channel ‘The wedding of Figaro’, of Caron de Beaumarchais, directed by Lluís Homar the season 16/17. The show will be on until Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 6 p.m. The assembly, in Catalan, also have Spanish subtitles.

The Lliure explained that ‘The wedding of Figaro’ by Lluís Homar is a “very special” show because it returned to the stage the “emblematic” montage of one of the founders of the Lliure, Fabian Puigserver, which in 1989 marked a turning point in the trajectory of the theater. Marcel Borràs interpret a Figaro, in a cast completed by Manel Barceló, Oreig Canela, Joan Carreras, Oriol Genís, Mónica López, Eduard Muntada, Victoria Pagès, Albert Pérez, Aina Sánchez, Mar Ulldemolins, Valsecchi and Pau Vinyals.

Cirque du Soleil offers for the third week followed by another 60 minute special that includes company shows as they are ‘Joy’, ‘Kà’ and ‘Kooza’ through its new digital content space CirqueConnect.

The initiative of #LaFlyhardACasa with the shows’Sunday morning ‘by Carol López, ‘Boxes‘of Marc Artigau and direction of Montse Rodriguez, and ‘Lifespoiler’ by Marc Angelet and Alejo Levis, candidate work for the Max Prize for Best Theater Authorship. These will be available until Sunday.

The Mercat de les Flors continues with the proposals of choreographic menus online for the public to enjoy the dance, with videos on the web of full shows of some of the pieces that have gone through the Market, many of them are co-productions of the center. From this Thursday until Sunday you can see the seventh menu with ‘To the dance‘, of Juan Carlos Lérida and a choreographic portrait of Raimund Hoghe, plus a family menu with ‘Clouds’ of Aracaladanza.

Literature

Group 62 has organized various activities for this Easter. Ada Parellada will talk this Saturday at 7 p.m. on how to learn how to better organize cooking and what is cooked through his Instagram. On Sunday, Africa Ragel will present ‘Great bird of silence’ in a conversation with the journalist Meritxell Deulofeu through her Instagram accounts at noon. And on Monday at six in the afternoon, Jaume Funes he will come up with ideas to build and rebuild lives with young people these days, also on his Instagram.

In the bookstore Ona Books, its readers recommend their confinement readings on Saturday at 12 noon and Sunday at 8 p.m. Aleix Palau will present their musical recommendations.

For her part, the actress Leticia Dolera will be the protagonist of a new installment of the #NuestroCineNosUne initiative of the Film Academy and its Foundation on Monday, which proposes the virtual meeting of filmmakers with the viewers on their social networks. Dolera will be talking about her first opera ‘Requirements to be a normal person’.

Continuing with the audiovisual world, Edit TV, the online music documentary platform of the In-Edit festival, will offer 150 titles in its history, ranging from classics to hidden jewelry, to a special with part of the titles that were available. during the edition of 2019.These days their organizers will publish material.

Talk to Ficomic about cartoonists

Ficomic faces Comic Barcelona suspension for coronavirus with an online program it calls Comic Barcelona On Demand. This is a program offered through YouTube for “home comic”. This Saturday at twelve o’clock there will be a talk on ‘The role of the cartoonist: the games brought to the cartoons’, with Laurielle, Andrés Palomino and Joan Tretze, moderated by Cels Piñol.

CosmoCaixa

The ‘la Caixa’ Foundation continues the special programming of digital content on CosmoCaixa’s social networks with the # UnaFinestraALaCiencia initiative. The center’s channels are now broadcasting live dialogues with scientists this week. The result of an agreement with theCatalan Association of Scientific Communication (ACCC), the Live Talks on specialists from the scientific community they will participate in live dialogues in which users can interact with questions. Monday, April 13, will be the turn of the researcher William Anglada, one of the discoverers of the exoplanet Proxima b, in dialogue with Miquel Sureda, on the occasion of World Astronomy Day.

Museum of History of Cambrils will be the protagonist this Friday of the online contest #MuseumQuizACasa and the Museum of Natural Sciences of Barcelona, ​​on Monday. The competition, driven by fifteen museums, is accessible through the web address www.museumquizacasa.org and includes an adult version and a family version. From Monday to Friday, it proposes a competition every day dedicated to one of the participating museums, and on Saturdays to the general public with questions from all the museums in a single competition. It’s built on the free platform ‘Kahoot‘.

Digital Palace

Digital Palace offers in streaming, for free and exclusively in Spain, the concert of the ‘Second Symphony’ of Mahler what Gustavo Dudamel offered at the head of the Munich Philharmonic and with the participation of the Orfeó Català and the Chamber Choir of the Palau on June 27, 2019 at the Palau de la Música Catalana. A proposal that, through Unitel, will be available during the period of confinement and that adds to the current offer of the portal. The ART channel aired this concert on March 29 and reached an audience of 470,000.

Shortly after the commencement of confinement, Stay Homas, composed by Klaus Stroink, Guillem Boltó and Rai Benet, has been publishing from the terrace several songs that have gone around the world. They have also had the live collaborations through the mobile of Nil Moliner, El Kanka and Judit Neddermann, others.

Sagrada Familia

The Sagrada Familia will be broadcasting through its Youtube channel the lighting of the Passion facade from 8 pm. More than 20,000 people attended the different lighting sessions on the Passion façade last year Sagrada Familia coinciding with the days of Easter. The broadcast began on Monday at 8 p.m. Through live music, the event continues to follow the scenes of the Passion façade where the sculptor Josep Maria Subirachs shaped the last days of Jesus’ life.

#Apagoncultural

The proposals on Friday and Saturday are also subject to the follow-up of #Apagoncultural for 48 hours between Friday and Saturday in the networks promoted by cultural representatives against the Minister of Culture, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes.

The pianists Ignasi Cambra and Ignasi Terraza they had to offer an online encounter this Friday. Finally, however, as other artists have seconded the cultural stalemate against the minister.

The Spanish head of Culture said this week that it was not time to activate resources for the sector: “It’s time to push and push for culture and sport. Today it is time for the sick to think, to save their lives and to stop the virus.” The minister did not like the words of the sector, which criticized him harshly through social media. One of the measures proposed has been the 48-hour # Apagoncultural which has received the support of the State Actors Union and the AADPC.