Their First Time Snowboarding Together, Nina Dobrev Passed Shaun White “by a Landslide.”

Shaun White is a professional snowboarder who has won three Olympic gold medals.

Nina Dobrev, his girlfriend, is better known for her acting than for her athletic abilities.

Dobrev, on the other hand, is a better snowboarder than most people think.

Dobrev surprisingly passed White “by a landslide” when they first snowboarded together.

Dobrev and White first sparked dating rumors in early 2020, and in the spring of that year, they went public as a couple.

Their friendship blossomed around the time the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic erupted.

As a result, when the world was put on lockdown, the couple decided to move in together.

Dobrev even posted a photo of herself at home cutting White’s hair.

“We went to the hardware store and bought a bunch of paint and brushes and got in way over our heads, but it was a lot of fun,” White told People.

“Nina’s just been so supportive and amazing throughout this whole process for me,” he added.

She was a lifesaver during the pandemic, and she really made that time in my life special.”

Nina Dobrev once admitted that she didn’t get along with one of her co-stars on “The Vampire Diaries.”

It’s easy to imagine that most people wouldn’t be able to keep up with White’s snowboarding abilities.

Dobrev, on the other hand, proved that she was not to be underestimated when they first hit the slopes.

Dobrev told E!’s Daily Pop, “I’ve actually been snowboarding since I was really little.”

“I started skiing and then switched to snowboarding when I was about 8 or 9 years old.”

“I believe he was more surprised the first time we went,” she added.

He had expected me to wait for him, but the opposite was true.

By a landslide, I had already passed him.

“At long last, I’m able to keep up!”

Dobrev, on the other hand, sits back and cheers on White during important competitions.

He’s currently in Beijing, where he’ll compete in his fifth Winter Olympics in 2022.

Dobrev said, “I’m really excited for him.”

“Making it to the Olympics at all, let alone five times, is a huge accomplishment.”

I’m really looking forward to this.

I’m incredibly pleased with him.”

Dobrev and White work in different fields.

As a result, their relationship seemed strange at first…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.