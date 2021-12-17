Theme Parks at Disney are frequented by celebrities.

Celebrities Visit Disney Parks!

Celebrities are just as obsessed with Disney World and Disneyland as the rest of us, as evidenced by these photos.

When Hollywood’s biggest names make a wish, they may find themselves at one of Mickey Mouse’s theme parks.

Some celebrities, on the other hand, have been visiting Cinderella’s castle long before they became famous.

“I grew up in Orange County, so I grew up going to Disneyland all the time,” Milo Ventimiglia said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February 2018, recalling an eventful 12th birthday at the park.

“Growing up at Disneyland, it was one of those places where you could go and fall in love, but you could also go and get into a lot of trouble.”

Drew Barrymore went to Disney World with her daughters, Olive and Frankie, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Her children were on “a big puffy princess cloud” until they weren’t, according to the actress.

“If you’ve ever taken your kid to Disneyland or Disney World, it all ends in mayhem at some point,” she admitted in February 2017 on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“That is a genuine picture of my daughter just losing it on the floor,” she said, pointing to a photo of her daughter having a full-fledged tantrum while dressed up as a fairytale character.

During a subsequent visit, the pattern repeated itself.

“This is her losing it at Disneyland,” Barrymore explained, “because it all ends up there.”

“You push it hard enough because you’re thinking, ‘I’m here! Let’s skip the nap! Let’s go, go, go!’ You want to get the most out of it.

For me, this is how it always ends.”

However, some celebrities are concerned that their children will not enjoy Disney as much as they do.

In February 2016, Ginnifer Goodwin admitted to Disney Twenty-Three, “We’ve probably gone to [Disneyland] probably a bit more than is healthy.”

Oliver, the son of the actress and her husband Josh Dallas, is set to follow in her footsteps, but she has reservations.

“Instead of what, he cries when we take him away from the characters.”

