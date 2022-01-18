Theme Song for ‘Power Book IV: Force’ is Unveiled by 50 Cent

50 Cent Reveals the ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Theme Song

The countdown to the release of Power Book IV: Force, the fourth chapter in the Power universe, is on.

The show follows Tommy Egan, a gangster from New York City, as he recovers from the death of his best friend James “Ghost” St.

Patrick is trying to put his life back together.

Tommy leaves for California, traumatized by the events of the past, but takes a detour in Chicago that “turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried,” according to Deadline.

The show’s theme song features 50 Cent, Lil Durk, and Jeremih, and it will premiere on Starz in February.

In a report, Deadline described the show.

Tommy would “quickly” become involved in the city’s drug trade after arriving in Chicago, “inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews,” according to the outlet.

“Tommy straddles the line in a city divided by race, eventually becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them – but also holds the power to watch them crumble,” the statement continues.

“On his quest to become Chicago’s biggest drug dealer, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking and rewriting all of the city’s rules.”

On Instagram Live, Sikora teased more information about the show.

“You can expect a lot more of the same from Tommy on the show,” he said, “but he doesn’t have anything.”

So keep in mind that he had nothing when he left New York.

He left New York with a large sum of money, a few guns, and some burners.

He had nothing but himself on him.

So you’ll be able to watch Tommy reassemble himself in real time?”

Among the cast members of Power Book IV: Force are Isaac Keys (Get Shorty), Kris D Lofton (Empire), Lili Simmons (Ray Donovan), Gabrielle Ryan (The Haves and Have Nots), Shane Harper (Hightown), and Anthony Fleming III (Prison Break).

Sikora also hinted at the return of original characters, such as Michael Rainey Jr.’s Tariq St.

Patrick is a good friend of mine.

The Star of ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Reveals the Show’s Beginning

With only a few days until the premiere, executive producer 50 Cent has decided to remove the Power Book IV: Force theme song from the soundtrack.

The video, titled “Power, Powder, Respect,” was posted to his Instagram page and received a lot of positive feedback from his followers.

It is interspersed with appropriate lyrics about building an empire…

