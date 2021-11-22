The’most revolting scene imaginable’ in the new fantasy series Wheel of Time has left viewers vomiting.

Viewers of the new fantasy series Wheel of Time were left vomiting after the’most revolting scene imaginable.’

The “most revolting scene imaginable” played out in the new fantasy series WHEEL of Time, leaving viewers sick.

Season 1 of Amazon’s new fantasy series, based on Robert Jordan’s eponymous magical novels, debuted earlier this month.

Fans have so far embraced the series, which stars Rosamund Pike and Daniel Henney and takes place in a fantastical world akin to Game Of Thrones.

However, viewers were outraged by one “disgusting” scene in the second episode, which was released to Amazon Prime over the weekend.

Rand, one of the young men accompanying protagonist Moiraine on her quest, has a strange dream during the hour-long episode.

He coughs as if something is stuck in his throat, then reaches into his mouth, gags, and pulls out a bat’s dead body.

Rand sees a frightening face with orange eyes before waking up terrified, surrounded by dead bats on the ground around his bed.

Viewers were appalled by the scene, which was not included in the original novels, and took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

“Rand is just coughing up a WHOLE BAT,” one viewer wrote, adding a green sick face.

“Where did that bat come from?! Ick!” exclaimed another, while a third added: “I had a physical reaction to the bat.”

“It’s disgusting.”

While the scene isn’t in the original series, Rafe Judkins admitted that it was “inspired” by a scene in the novel.

“The revolting bat scene is actually not something that is in the books,” he told Digital Spy, “but it is inspired by a dream that is in the books that is equally revolting.”

“[We] were just discussing the most revolting thing you could imagine.”

“That’s where we landed,” says the narrator.

On Prime Video, you can watch The Wheel of Time, with new episodes released every Friday.

