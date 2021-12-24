Then and Now with Holiday Movie Stars!

Then and Now: Holiday Movie Stars!

Holiday films have evolved over time.

While some of the stars who led them have gone on to achieve A-list celebrity, others have chosen a different path.

Zooey Deschanel co-starred in Elf with Will Ferrell in 2003, and while the film is still a holiday classic, she has since gone on to have a string of big hits.

She starred in New Girl, a Fox sitcom that was nominated for five Golden Globes and five Emmys.

She also formed She and Him, a band with M Ward, and starred in hit movies such as 500 Days of Summer and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

For “So Long,” which was featured in 2011’s Winnie the Pooh, she received a Grammy nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

In the same year, she cofounded the female-focused website HelloGiggles.

Macaulay Culkin, the star of 1990’s Home Alone and 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, is another holiday star who will likely be seen on TV in December.

The actor was only ten years old when he was cast in the role, but it catapulted him to stardom.

He went on to become a huge child star after receiving a Golden Globe nomination for his role in the first HomeAlone.

In 1991, he had leading roles in My Girl, The Nutcracker, and The Pagemaster and Richie Rich. In 1994, he had leading roles in My Girl, The Nutcracker, and The Pagemaster and Richie Rich.

After that, he took a break from acting until 2003.

In 2006, he published an autobiography, and in 2013, he cofounded a pizza-themed comedy rock band.

While the Home Alone movies are a Christmas staple, the actor isn’t one of them.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2018, he said, “I don’t really watch them all that often.”

“At Christmastime, it’s just background radiation.

It’s flattering and creepy that people want to watch it with me.”

When he does watch, he is also distracted by his memories from the set.

He shared, “I’m remembering that day on set, like how I was hiding my Pepsi behind the couch.”

“I don’t have the same ability to watch it as other people.”

