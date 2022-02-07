Theories about Nate’s relationships with Maddy and Cassie in Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’

In Euphoria Season 2, Nate (Jacob Elordi) is in a love triangle with his ex-girlfriend Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), whom he is secretly dating.

He’s juggling the emotions of both girls at the same time, which is starting to perplex some HBO viewers.

See what fans have to say about Nate’s love triangle in the teen drama’s sophomore season.

Plus, Elordi’s take on Nate’s relationships with Maddy and Cassie throughout the series.

In Euphoria, Nate is a toxic masculine.

Despite this, Cassie and Maddy are both smitten with him.

“Why does Nate treat Maddy like s**t but wants her back, but he cheats on her [with]Cassie, then dumps Cassie and now wants Maddy back!” a fan on the Euphoria Reddit thread wondered.

“Is this just regular teen drama and [confusing]emotions, or is there another layer I’m missing?”

In the thread, some fans defended Nate’s on-screen relationships.

One Reddit user said, “He doesn’t love either of them.”

“He appreciates how they make him feel.”

(hashtag)EUPHORIA is currently underway. pic.twitter.comtM226LCM1L

Another Euphoria fan believes Nate has no idea what he wants.

“Even Cal says it one time, ‘I don’t even know who you are,'” they added in a second comment.

“He’s just extremely secretive, manipulative, and irritable.”

He has no idea what is best for him.

He has no idea what he wants.”

“I know Nate genuinely loves control,” another commenter says in the thread.

“He could theoretically control Maddie, Cassie, and Jules.”

Nate’s relationships with Cassie and Maddy in Euphoria were broken down in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, and Elordi treated Sweeney like he was working on a “romance film” when performing scenes with him.

“I needed to look at her with something different in my eyes,” he told the outlet.

“Last season, when I worked with Alexa, it was like a drama.”

Everything was combative; everything was always tense, always worried — I had to treat every scene as if it were a battle.”

Nate, according to Elordi, does not truly understand love.

On the one hand, Nate and Maddy’s relationship may be deeply entrenched…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.