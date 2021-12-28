Theory That Kurt Killed Molly in ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Episode 8

A scene from the eighth episode of Dexter: New Blood supports the theory that Kurt killed Molly in secret.

Fans had plenty to talk about in the most recent episodes of Dexter: New Blood, including the fate of one character as Kurt Caldwell focused his attention on Molly Park.

In the seventh episode of the hit Showtime series, “Skin of Her Teeth,” he was caught spying on Molly, who was investigating the mysterious disappearance of his son, Matt.

What he did next is unknown, but based on a scene in the eighth episode, “Unfair Game,” many fans believe he killed her.

Kurt first appeared in Dexter: New Blood Episode 2 as he arrived in Iron Lake in the aftermath of his son’s disappearance.

He was initially cooperative with police, but that changed when he learned that they were expanding their search to include the Iron Lake caves, where he was secretly hiding a body.

He threw officers off by claiming Matt contacted him from a hotel in New York City, but Angela Bishop and Molly were able to deduce this was a lie thanks to video surveillance.

Kurt told Molly that Matt was hiding out at his cabin and offered to take her there to speak with him.

Dexter overheard the conversation and decided to follow them because he knew Kurt was lying.

Kurt was about to lock her in the room when Dexter barged in and thwarted his plan, having discovered Kurt is a serial killer.

Kurt was apprehended after the body was discovered, but the charges were dropped.

He was seen spying on Molly from a distance after his release, with a vengeful expression on his face.

One fan theory is correct, according to the showrunner of ‘Dexter: New Blood.’

Kurt may have kidnapped and killed Molly offscreen, despite the fact that the aftermath was not shown.

Dexter: New Blood Episode 8, which followed Dexter’s kidnapping by Elric Kane, sparked rumors.

Elric was driving through the woods when he received a call from Kurt, who was dressed in scrubs and a white bib and appeared to be in the middle of something.

Many people assumed he was embalming Molly’s body because of the scene.

“I believe Molly is dead based on the scene with Kurt watching her in his truck after he gets out of jail and the next scene you see him in is when…,” one user wrote on Reddit.

