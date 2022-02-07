Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Is Disgraced In ‘The Dropout’ Trailer

Hulu has debuted the first trailer for The Dropout, a limited series starring Amanda Seyfried as the disgraced Theranos founder, just days after Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud trial ended.

The first official look comes ahead of the true-crime saga’s March premiere on Netflix.

The Dropout will follow Holmes’ incredible rise to become “the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire” before losing it all when her ambitions of revolutionizing the healthcare industry proved to be nothing more than a false (and fraudulent) promise, according to Hulu.

The series is based on an ABC Radio podcast about Holmes and her Silicon Valley-based firm, which raised billions of dollars on the basis of unproven claims of developing a revolutionary blood test.

She was charged with nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud after authorities became involved in the case.

Her story was first told in the 2018 nonfiction book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup, which was adapted into the 2019 HBO documentary The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley.

Sunny Balwani, her former business partner and boyfriend, is played by Naveen Andrews, with William H Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Elizabeth Marvel, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Stephen Fry, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Sam Waterston, LisaGay Hamilton, Michaela Watkins, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach rounding out the cast.

Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson, and Taylor Dunn are among the executive producers on the show, which also includes showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether.

Michael Showalter, on the other hand, will direct multiple episodes and serve as an EP alongside Jordana Mollick of Semi-Formal Productions.

The Dropout is set to premiere on March 14th.

Three episodes premiered on Hulu on March 3, 2022, with the remaining episodes premiering weekly.

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED

‘The Dropout’ Trailer: Amanda Seyfried Is Disgraced Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes