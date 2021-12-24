There are 12 black dots in this optical illusion, but you can’t see them all at the same time.

There are 12 black dots in this optical illusion, but you can’t see them all at once.

CAN YOU SEE ALL THE DOTS AT THE SAME TIME? THIS mind-boggling optical illusion is sure to hurt your eyes and brain.

As it continues to go viral on social media sites, the strange visual puzzle is perplexing people’s minds.

An image of interconnected straight and diagonal lines intersecting with one another can be seen in this image.

A black dot appears where the lines meet, showing a total of 12 dots.

The viewer, however, is unable to see all 12 at once due to an optical illusion.

And just trying to wrap their heads around the bizarre image has made some people’s minds turn to jelly.

“Haha, nice,” said one Redditor.

But I think I saw two at once.”

“OK, now I’m just p***ed off,” another said.

“I don’t get it,” said a third.

“I see them all at the same time.”

The puzzle, according to Derek Arnold, a vision expert at the University of Queensland, is likely to frighten people.

He told The Verge, “They think: ‘It’s an existential crisis.'”

“‘How will I ever know the truth?” says the narrator.

When you stare at just one part of an image, your brain makes a guess about what’s going on in the image.

The dots are placed where several grey lines cross.

The eye creates the illusion of a small, faint square when it sees this intersection in its peripheral vision.

Arnold added, “That can counteract the blurry black dot that is actually, physically there.”

The optical illusion was created by Japanese psychology professor Akiyoshi Kitaoka and was first shared on Facebook a few years ago. It is based on a similar puzzle from a 2000 academic paper published in the journal Perception.

Adeline, who uses Tiktok to share “surprising, unusual, and weird art,” posted an optical illusion last month, which confused her followers.

The video appears to show a drawing of a corridor, but it appears that as Adeline moves the camera around, the drawing is sinking into the table below it.

The art lover appears to have created a magical 3D hallway that runs through the surface below – and no one knows how.

Adeline demonstrated at the end of the video that, rather than the drawing sinking into the table below, it was actually a 3D structure emerging from the table.

This phenomenon is known as “reverse perspective,” according to her.

In April of this year, the internet was baffled by yet another mind-boggling optical illusion, which showed a shade of blue that…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.