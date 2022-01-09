There are 12 sales that you should be shopping for right now if you’re a girl.

There are 12 sales that you should be shopping right now if you’re a girl.

Without breaking the bank, give your wardrobe and home a makeover.

What goes well with a Sunday morning? Huge discounts on clothing, cosmetics, and home goods, of course!

You can find everything on sale, including bedding, activewear, skincare essentials, furniture, and candles.

Several retailers, including Anthropologie, West Elm, Abercrombie & Fitch, Ulta, and Etsy, are offering significant discounts this weekend!

If you’re looking for trendy products for your home, wardrobe, or beauty routines, we’ve rounded up 12 sales that you should definitely check out.

Save up to 25% off select home goods at Nordstrom until 117! Products on sale include Barefoot Dreams’ In the Wild Throw Blanket (a celebrity favorite), Anecdote candles, Le Creuset cocottes, and chic glassware.

The coolest selection of affordable and high-end designer brands can be found at FWRD.

While there are tons of luxury pieces to choose from, we love scouring the site’s sale section for discounts on trending styles from brands like Cotton Citizen, Isabel Marant, and Stella McCartney.

Shopbop’s sale section never disappoints with up to 70% off must-have denim, shoes, sweaters, and more.

We’re adding these timeless Levi’s to our shopping cart!

This is one you don’t want to miss: for a limited time, save up to 50% on almost everything at the fashion retailer, plus get an extra 20% off almost everything.

Abercrombie andamp; Fitch’s Winter Sale is where it’s at, whether you’re looking for a winter coat or more basics.

Who can say no to a West Elm sale? We certainly can’t.

Bedding and bath are up to 20% off, in-stock furniture is up to 40% off, and select items are up to 70% off!

Save big on handcrafted home decor, clothing, jewelry, and more from artisans all over the world!

