There are 3.8K Sephora “Loves” for this game-changing overnight peel, and it’s 50% off today.

Get the skin-smoothing Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Resurfacing Overnight Peel at Sephora and Kohl’s for half price for only 24 hours.

If you’re starting 2022 with the goal of improving your skincare and sticking to a better routine, you’re in luck because there are some great deals to be had all month.

The Ulta Love Your Skin Event is currently taking place, with 24-hour deals on some of the most effective and best-selling products.

As a result, Sephora is having a sale of its own.

At half price, you can stock up on old favorites or try out some new products.

The Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Resurfacing Overnight Peel with Glycolic Acid, Retinol, and Niacinamide, which is a clinical-grade, visibly resurfacing peel that transforms the look of texture while you sleep and reduces the appearance of dark spots, lines, and wrinkles to reveal smooth, glassy-looking skin, is today’s Sephora deal.

This item is 50% off for the next 24 hours only.

“I’ve been using this product for almost a week, and I’m totally obsessed with it,” one Sephora shopper wrote.

It includes all of the ingredients that are beneficial to oily, acne-prone skin, such as glycolic acid, retinol, and niacinamide.

Every now and then, I like to apply it to my face.

My skin feels like it’s been reborn the next morning, especially around my chin, where it’s smoother and less prone to breakouts.

I would strongly advise it.”

Use this two to three times per week at night.

Simply apply a thin, even layer to clean, dry skin before bed, and wake up with smoother, more radiant skin.

While maintaining a strong skin barrier, your pores will be visibly tightened and your skin’s texture will improve.

If you’re on the fence about buying the Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Resurfacing Overnight Peel, Sephora shoppers have given it 3.8K(plus) “loves.”

Take a look at what some of the product’s fans have to say.

“I’ve tried a lot of products and consider myself to be quite knowledgeable about skin care and reviewing it.

I’m sceptical at first, but…

