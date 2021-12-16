There are 5 ways to tell if your eggs are fresh, one of which is actually effective.

Here are five ways to tell if your eggs are fresh, including one that actually works.

It can be difficult to tell if your eggs are off or not.

You can’t use the standard sniff test to see if they smell fishy, and the shell hides the inside, so you can’t see if it’s a strange color.

The best way to tell is to check the expiration date, but the egg may still be edible after that date has passed.

Even though the use-by date on the side of the egg cartoon says it’s past its expiration date, eggs can sometimes last much longer.

An expert has revealed the “tried-and-true” method for determining whether your eggs are still safe to eat.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

It only takes four easy steps, and anyone can do it.

To begin, make sure the egg is submerged in water in a bowl.

Then look to see if the egg is lying on its side at the bottom.

If it does, it is still relatively new.

It’s fine to eat if the egg stands upright on the bottom, but you SHOULD eat it right away or hard-boil it.

If, on the other hand, the egg floats to the top, it is past its prime and should be discarded.

Some may wonder why this method is so accurate.

It’s because eggshells are extremely durable.

As more air passes through the shell into the egg, the egg’s shelf life decreases.

Furthermore, the more air that enters the shell, the lighter it becomes.

Check out this shopper who stopped buying powdered sugar after learning this super simple trick if you want to learn more food hacks.

Furthermore, this woman demonstrates how you’ve been cooking your popcorn incorrectly.

Check out this person who made the best stuffed shelf recipe out of those viral taco chips.