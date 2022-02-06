There are bad dates, and then there are Tinder Swindlers: Anatomy of a Romance Nightmare.

There are Bad Dates and The Tinder Swindler: Anatomy of a Romance Nightmare.

The Tinder Swindler is a Netflix original film about Cecilie Fjellhy, a woman who swiped right on a conman.

He was eventually sentenced to prison for previous frauds, but not before she had lost (dollar)250,000.

Here’s a story to remind you that there are many things worse than being single, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Cecilie Fjellhy, like millions of other people who have downloaded dating apps in the hopes of meeting their soul mate, was just looking for a connection when she downloaded Tinder and started swiping.

Initially known for facilitating more transient encounters, Tinder has evolved into a perfectly legitimate way to find romance, as evidenced by that one couple you know who met on the app.

So, in 2018, Cecilie (“Norwegian girl living in an English city”) was looking for her fairy-tale ending when she swiped right on Simon Leviev, who was 29 at the time. (He has not been charged with any crimes related to their relationship.)

Cecilie, a self-described “Tinder expert,” says she’s been using the app for seven years, in two countries, and has matched with 1,024 people during that time, according to the new Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler.

And if the fact that she’s still in love with love isn’t proof of the human spirit’s resiliency, we don’t know what is.

Cecilie’s version of events is as follows:

When Cecilie came across Simon’s profile, he seemed like a good fit: 28, cute, geographically desirable, and his bio included his Instagram handle, which Cecilie checked right away to get a better idea of who he was.

Photos from private jets, a helicopter, nice cars, boats, food, a puppy, and 103,000 followers—she’s quite the mover and shaker.

He is the son of Israeli diamond magnate Lev Leviev, according to a hasty Google search.

Simon responded quickly because he was leaving London the next day, and he suggested they meet for coffee at the Four Seasons Park Lane, a five-star hotel.

It was a lucky start.

Swoon! (Though Cecilie’s friends on her group text had varying opinions, ranging from “YOLO” to “not safe!!”) When he invited her to just come with him to Bulgaria on a business trip, sending a Rolls Royce to pick her up and take her to the airport, where a jet awaited…

Cecilie recalled, “It was quick, but it just felt very natural.”

(One test, however, he did pass:…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

There Are Bad Dates and Then There’s The Tinder Swindler: Anatomy of a Romance Nightmare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pernilla Sjoholm (@pernillaelisabeths)