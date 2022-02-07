There are five ways to cope with a broken heart on Valentine’s Day, according to a clinical psychologist.

VALENTINE’S DAY can be the most romantic day of your life, or it can be a source of angst and sadness because you’re single.

A psychologist has shared four healthy ways to cope with heartbreak this Valentine’s Day for those who are experiencing it.

Professor

Rumina Taylor, a clinical psychologist for the online therapy service HelloSelf, said she frequently sees people enter a relationship just to avoid being single on Valentine’s Day.

“Valentine’s Day can jog memories of a past relationship.”

“Heartbreak is painful and heavy, and for some, it can feel like failure; as if a relationship could not be maintained and had to be ended.”

She explained, “For others, it can lead to impulsive behavior.”

“Many people choose to enter new relationships on the spur of the moment because it feels like progress in the short term.”

Prof. Dr.

These kinds of relationships, according to Rumina, rarely work out in the long run and can lead to an exhausting cycle of looking for a quick fix and then finding yourself single again.

“Keep in mind that it takes more than a day to develop and maintain a loving relationship.

“It might help to remember that you’re not alone in your feelings about today.

“It’s perfectly normal,” she added.

‘Dr.’

Take your time as a single person to reflect on your relationship with yourself, Rumina advised, rather than jumping into a relationship with someone.

“You need to be nurtured as well, and Valentine’s Day is a great time to think about your own self-care and how to meet your needs,” she said.

“Can you think of anything you can do to make you feel happy and accomplished?”

“Who could you connect or reconnect with?” she wondered, noting that Valentine’s Day isn’t just about romantic relationships.

“Many of us value our relationships with partners over our relationships with friends and family,” she said.

“These connections are equally important and fulfilling.”

“If you’re sad or worried about your relationship status, try to figure out what’s going on in your head that’s causing these negative feelings, and then ask yourself if these thoughts are facts or just opinions,” Dr.

Rumina made a suggestion.

“Some people believe they are unworthy unless they have a significant other.”

“We understand that our self-worth isn’t solely determined by the success of our relationships.”

Instead of being sad on Valentine’s Day because you’re single, Dr.

Rumina advised that you make the most of your time and give examples of what you’re talking about…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.