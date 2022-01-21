There are romance, drama, and friendship in the first trailer for Season 2 of ‘Sweet Magnolias.’

There’s romance, drama, and friendship in the first trailer for Season 2 of ‘Sweet Magnolias.’

It’s almost time to return to Serenity! Netflix released the trailer for Sweet Magnolias season 2 on Friday, hinting at more romance, drama, and friendship to come.

In the trailer, Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) and Cal (Justin Bruening) are having more fun than ever, Helen (Heather Headley) is still trying to figure out her feelings for Erik (Dion Johnstone), and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) is caught in the middle of a love triangle involving Jeremy (Chase Anderson) and Ronnie (Brandon Quinn).

In other news, Isaac (Chris Medlin) continues his search for his birth parents, Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears) and Bill (Chris Klein) welcome their baby, and we get answers about who else was in the car crash that ended season 1 on a cliffhanger, besides Maddie’s son, Kyle (Logan Allen).

Season 2’s description promises that finding out who else was in the car will be “just the first of many surprises to come out of Prom Night.”

“Friendships flounder,” says the streamer.

New love blossoms as old love fades away.

Jobs are disrupted, lives are changed, and the power balance in Serenity is shifted as long-hidden secrets are revealed.

Everybody is impacted.”

Garcia Swisher teased what’s to come in season 2 when ET spoke with her in April.

“Last year, you really got to know the characters and laid out the stories,” she said. “This year, we really dug into the meat and potatoes of the three [women], where we are in our lives.”

“This year, it’s like, ‘Honey, we’re juggling,'” she says.

We’re all juggling.’ Each of us has a few more storylines to deal with.”

Garcia Swisher continued, “You see the depths of our commitment to each other this season.”

“I believe you understand the depths of our friendship and history, as well as the fact that we are all raising our children side by side, but we are all on our own journeys as life requires.”

You will be able to see everything.

It’s superhuman, super unique, and super authentic.”

The second season of Sweet Magnolias will premiere in February of this year.

Netflix has four episodes available.

