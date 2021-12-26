There Could Be One Big Roadblock in the Way of a ‘One Tree Hill’ Reboot

There Could Be One Major Obstacle to a Reboot of ‘One Tree Hill’

Many fans of One Tree Hill have been waiting for a reboot announcement for years.

From 2003 to 2012, the hit teen drama aired on The CW, and it amassed a massive fan base that is still very active today.

The stars of One Tree Hill have expressed an interest in reuniting as much as fans, and with the reboot craze currently in full swing, there’s no better time than now to get the ball rolling.

However, there may be a stumbling block in the way of the series being resurrected.

The desire for a One Tree Hill revival is nothing new among fans.

Many viewers demanded more after the show ended after nine seasons.

The buzz grew even stronger this year when other early 2000s shows, such as Gossip Girl, were rebooted.

Given the enduring popularity of One Tree Hill among teenagers worldwide, it seems only a matter of time before it is remade for a new generation.

Fans aren’t the only ones who have expressed their desires.

For years, members of the One Tree Hill cast have discussed the possibility of a reboot, and many have viewed it favorably.

Chad Michael Murray, who played protagonist Lucas Scott for six seasons, recently stated that he “can’t imagine” One Tree Hill not receiving a reboot.

He’s already planning how he’ll approach the idea.

He told E! News, “I have an idea that’s been bouncing around in my head to do a new generation of this show, dealing with today’s issue.”

“There are so many things now that are drastically different from what they were in the early 2000s.”

So you can work on issues involving children and kids that [they]are dealing with today in high school.”

We’re recapping Season 1, Episode 19 and… it was SO GOOD! Who else just LOVED this episode?!https:t.colMLdOhDjKwpic.twitter.comvKZ93HC6dchttps:t.colMLdOhDjKwpic.twitter.comvKZ93HC6dchttps:t.colMLdOhDjKwpic.twitter.comvKZ93HC6dchttps:t.

As with many reboots, finding time in everyone’s busy schedules and assembling a great behind-the-scenes team would be the key to making more One Tree Hill.

The show’s history, on the other hand, may add a new level of difficulty.

Audrey Wauchope, a writer on One Tree Hill, and 18 other cast and crew members signed an open letter accusing creator Mark Schwahn of sexual harassment on set in 2017.

Hilarie Burton Morgan, Bethany Joy Lenz, and others star in…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Light those candles because WE GOT OUR SHOW BACK! We are recapping Season 1, Episode 19 and… it was SO good! Who else just LOVED this episode?!https://t.co/lMLdOhDjKwpic.twitter.com/vKZ93HC6dc — Drama Queens (@DramaQueensOTH) November 2, 2021