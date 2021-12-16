There has never been a bad Spider-Man (except for the bad Spider-Man movies).

There has never been a bad Spider-Man (except in bad Spider-Man films).

There will always be detractors of every point of view in a fandom.

This is true of every fandom, but it is especially true of Spider-Man.

The debate over whether or not former Spider-Man actors will return for Spider-Man: No Way Home demonstrates how divided the fanbase is.

Every Spider-Man fan you meet, including myself, has a strong preference for one of the three existing Spider-Man franchises.

To date, there have been seven live-action Spider-Man films, with a total of eight on the way.

Some of the films on the list are excellent.

Others, on the other hand, aren’t so sure.

We’ll always disagree about which ones belong in which categories, but there’s one place where all Spider-Man fans can unite: in honoring the actors who play the web-slinger, regardless of how good or bad the film they’re in is.

Because while there have been some bad Spider-Man films, we’ve never had a bad Spider-Man.

Join me in putting aside any positive or negative feelings you may have about any of the Spider-Man films for the purposes of this exercise.

We’re going to focus solely on the Spider-Men themselves — not the movies they’re in — whether you’re a Sam Raimi purist or the biggest MCU fan on the planet.

So far, three live-action versions of Spider-Man have been released, and each one has been a complete success thanks to some excellent casting.

Peter Parker has been brought to life by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland.

Given that Maguire was the first to portray Spider-Man in the early 2000s, Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy has an element of camp to it that may not have aged well in the minds of some viewers.

Yes, the actor appears to be older than a high school student when he first dons the suit, but his appearance and awkward delivery worked perfectly for the character, portraying an earnestness that has held up to the present day.

In an era before the Internet, when hope was the cornerstone of a superhero blockbuster, Maguire balanced Peter’s charm and naivete.

Even if he appeared to be older than he should have been, this Peter Parker felt like a familiar face, like the regular guy Spider-Man should have been.

Spider-Man was updated for the Internet age in 2012, and given a…

