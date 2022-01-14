‘There Have Been Times I’ve Overdone My Face,’ says Lala Kent, who hasn’t had Botox or Filler in three years.

Lala Kent hasn’t had Botox or Fillers in three years, saying, “There Have Been Times I’ve Overdone My Face.”

Lala Kent may have been a fan of fillers and Botox in the past, but the 31-year-old reality star recently revealed that she hasn’t had any injections in nearly three years.

In fact, she last had work done just before Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules.

“I’d just gotten a shot.”

“Oh my god, I was such a vibe — loved every part of my face,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder recalled on “Juicy Scoop With Heather McDonald” on Thursday, January 13. “But this season is the one where everyone is telling me, ‘You look really great,’ which is great to hear.”

It’s because I haven’t been injected in almost three years, since we started filming season 8 of Vanderpump Rules.”

While Kent had her reasons for cutting back (including being pregnant with her daughter Ocean), she did commit to a certain amount of injectables years ago.

“I’ve overdone my face on occasion,” she admitted, adding that it took a minute to perfect “the craft of what Lala needs in her face.” “I was getting Botox in the forehead, but not above the brows anymore because I already have a high arch,” she explained.

In my cheeks, jaw, and chin, I had filler placed.

After that, I’d get a lip injection.”

However, skipping her dermatologist appointments hasn’t come without a learning curve.

“I look in the mirror and think, ‘What is this? Why is my face moving?'” she joked with Heather McDonald.

Kent isn’t the only Bravolebrity who has cut back on her work.

Lisa Hochstein of the Real Housewives of Miami recently discussed her decision to remove nearly 60% of her filler after seeing herself on screen.

In a January 2022 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 39-year-old reality star admitted, “I definitely had an addiction [to filler].”

“I saw it on the show and was horrified.”

Hochstein, who is married to a plastic surgeon, went on to say that the ease with which she could obtain injectables fueled her “addiction.”

