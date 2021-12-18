There’s A Big Marvel Plot Hole In Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Home Credit Scene

There’s A Big Marvel Plot Hole In Spider-Man: No Way Home Credit Scene

Many fans of Spider-Man: No Way Home are wondering if the big post-credits scene revealed a plot hole in the Marvel universe.

That doesn’t appear to be the case after further consideration.

Well, Peter Parker’s big wish in the movie is for everyone who knew his identity as Spider-Man to still know after the spell was cast.

However, since Eddie Brock’s Venom and the MCU have never met, many people were curious as to how Eddie Brock’s Venom ended up in the MCU.

In a way, the duo has met the hero before.

The symbiote was going to tell his host about the massive hive mind linking all of his race, according to Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s own post-credits scene.

However, the two were transported to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where Venom was able to “see” Spidey and react.

The alien appears to have some sort of attraction to the Wall-Crawler, and it isn’t made of concrete.

The hive mind device, on the other hand, is crucial to their journey to the “main” Marvel universe.

In the third film in the Sam Raimi trilogy, another symbiote, that of Topher Grace’s Eddie Brock variant, met Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man.

Despite the fact that Venom was defeated there, his memories were linked to the hive mind.

The aliens are all aware that Peter Parker is Spider-Man because of this shared consciousness.

(It does cause some confusion as to where all the other symbiotes were during No Way Home…) However, it makes a lot of sense as a device.

The fact that Spider-Man will almost certainly have to deal with the “alien goo monster” in a future film adds to the confusion.

By the end of No Way Home, Holland’s version of the hero is in a vulnerable position, having lost all of his friends and family.

No one knows whether a link-up with Venom will cure his ailment or boost his abilities to face the threats that lie ahead.

However, it’s clear that Marvel purposefully left a piece of the symbiote behind.

Do you have any theories as to why Venom showed up, or are you disappointed that Tom Hardy didn’t get to stay? Let us know in the comments section below!

Spider-Man: No Way Home Credit Scene Has A Big Marvel Plot Hole