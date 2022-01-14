There’s a lot of Topshop on sale right now at Nordstrom — up to 56% off.

There’s a lot of Topshop on sale right now at Nordstrom — you can save up to 56%.

It’s Friday, people, and if that wasn’t exciting enough, we’ve just hit the sale jackpot! Hundreds of Topshop items are currently on sale, and Nordstrom is offering some incredible deals on seriously stylish items.

Fact: There’s a lot to shop for, so we’ve narrowed it down to our top picks to make it easier for you.

Check out our favorite categories below, and dress up for the weekend with a new look!

Skirts up to 56% off

Our Favorite: Simple and sleek skirts, such as this satin number, are incredibly versatile and flattering! Wear it with crop tops, bodysuits, or just a graphic tee to keep things casual.

The high slit adds drama, and it was (dollar)56 before, but now it’s only (dollar)39!

Here are some more Topshop skirts on sale!

2. If you’re looking for something to

Denim and Pants are on sale for up to 50% off.

We adore the high waist and loose fit, and with the added distressing, this divine denim screams cool girl style.

They were originally (dollar)80, but they’re now only (dollar)56!

More Topshop jeans and pants on sale can be found here.

3. If you want to be more formal,

Shoes are up to 50% off.

Our Favorite: These boots add height to your silhouette without being too uncomfortable.

They have a large platform that balances out the 3-12 inch heel height, and we love how edgy they look.

They used to cost (dollar)67, but now they’re only (dollar)48!

More Topshop shoes on sale can be found here.

Handbags are up to 30% off.

Our Personal Favorite: If you’re looking for a more exciting leather purse than a typical crossbody, this is the bag for you! The material is gathered toward the top to add extra texture to your ensemble.

It used to be (dollar)67, but it’s now (dollar)47!

More Topshop handbags on sale can be found here.

5. Make a list.

Jumpsuits are up to 33% off.

Our Personal Favorite: Show off your wild side in this eye-catching jumpsuit.

