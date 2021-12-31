There’s a Major Hint That Tommy Will Return in Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

There’s a Major Clue That Tommy Will Return in Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’

In Power Book II: Ghost, it appears that Tariq’s (Michael Rainey Jr.) deeds have caught up with him.

During his childhood, his father, James “Ghost” St.

Patrick (Omari Hardwick) and Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), his godfather, tried to keep him on the right track.

Regardless of his status, Tariq has insisted on following in their footsteps.

Tariq has attempted to rebuild his life as a college student in order to fulfill the terms of his father’s will after killing him.

He has, however, become a drug dealer for the Tejada criminal family in order to supplement his income.

Tariq murdered his nosy professor, Jabari Reynolds (Justin MacManus), in an attempt to keep his separate lives separate.

After being arrested for both Jabari’s murder and the murder of an NYPD officer, he is now in prison.

Things appear hopeless for Tariq at the moment, but there is a strong possibility that Tommy will return to assist him.

50 Cent has just released behind-the-scenes footage from the entire ‘Power’ franchise.

Tommy and Tariq had always had a strong bond.

While Ghost was more reserved and stern, Tariq knew he could always go to Tommy with any questions or concerns.

However, their relationship deteriorated as Tariq became more determined to rebel.

The 18-year-old started off by stealing drugs from his uncle.

Tommy later witnessed Tariq murdering Ghost, an act for which he will never forgive him.

When they were trying to get Tariq’s mother, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), out of prison after she was accused of murdering Ghost, they blamed Tommy.

Tommy returned to town in season 1 of Ghost for vengeance, as fans of the Power Universe know.

In an unexpected turn of events, he managed to elude the cops and leave New York City for good.

Tommy may return this season, according to reports.

(hashtag)PowerGhostpic.twitter.comXps4yEzIeK

Joseph Sikora Just Introduced an Important New Character in ‘Power Book IV: Force’

After Tariq was arrested for double murder in episode 205, “Coming Home To Roost,” his father’s lawyer gave him a note from Ghost that basically shamed him for ending up in prison.

The petty note implied that Ghost had known his son would end up in this situation all along.

Some Power fans, on the other hand, think the letter was a hint…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.