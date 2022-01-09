‘There’s No Way to Look Cool’ Against Terry Silver Actor Thomas Ian Griffith, says Ralph Macchio of ‘Cobra Kai.’

Season 4 of Cobra Kai pitted Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) against a familiar foe.

His adult rivalry with childhood bully Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is the central theme of the entire series.

When John Kreese (Martin Kove) reappears, the situation becomes even more complicated.

Now he has to face Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) once more, and things haven’t changed.

Following the debut of episode 1 of Cobra Kai Season 4 on December 1, Macchio took part in an online Q&A.

He admitted that he still has a problem with Griffith after all these years.

Netflix has released Season 4 of Cobra Kai.

Part III of The Karate Kid took place a year after the first film.

So, at the age of 18 or 19, Macchio was still playing Daniel LaRusso, just out of high school.

Terry Silver, a Vietnam veteran friend of Kreese, was played by Griffith as a middle-aged man.

When Griffith and Macchio made the film, they were both around 27 years old.

Both the actors and the characters are older in Cobra Kai Season 4, but one thing remains the same.

At the Q&A, Macchio imitated craning his neck and said, “He’s still tall standing across.”

“He’s still as tall as hell.”

When you’re staring at a guy like this all the time, it’s impossible to keep your cool.

“I’m giving it my all.”

The Karate Kid Part III was a bit of a retread of the first film, with Daniel defending his All-Valley Karate Tournament title against a new challenger, according to Macchio.

It didn’t feel as special because the studio wanted another sequel.

Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, on the other hand, enjoy The Karate Kid Part III and have used it in the past for storylines.

Terry Silver is evil, manipulative, and evil all at the same time.

And in the heightened version of how The Karate Kid 3 was made, with his character, what’s so beautiful about what Thomas does, and a lot of our characters from the original franchise returning, everyone is hitting it out of the park.

Thanks to…

