‘There’s No Way You Posted This,’ Amelia Gray Hamlin says to her mother Lisa Rinna, who posted an embarrassing TikTok.

‘No Way You Posted This,’ Amelia Gray Hamlin Says to Mom Lisa Rinna After She Posts an Embarrassing TikTok.

Lisa Rinna and her two daughters were not pleased with the new viral content after they shared a fun video of them dancing on TikTok.

“There’s no way you posted this,” Amelia Gray Hamlin, 58, said on the video’s Instagram post on Sunday, December 26.

“Please don’t say anything.

We said we’d do it for you, not for the sake of the internet, so thank you.”

“Of course I did,” the Days of Our Lives alum replied succinctly to her 20-year-old daughter.

“Of course,” she says.

Amelia and her sister Delilah Belle Hamlin, 23, wear Santa Claus hats and dance to Rod Stewart’s “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” in the Rinna Beauty founder’s first TikTok video, which was posted on Saturday, December 25.

While the two Hamlin sisters took center stage in front of their Christmas tree, Delilah’s boyfriend, Eyal Booker, stood a step behind them and joined in.

The former Love Island UK contestant, 26, was less than enthusiastic about his appearance in the TikTok video.

On Rinna’s Instagram video, Booker wrote, “Hahah oh no.”

While the kids were embarrassed by Rinna’s social media savvy, not everyone shared their feelings.

“It’s too good,” Dorit Kemsley, who co-stars with Rinna on RHOBH, said after seeing their Christmas dance.

While Amelia was mortified by her appearance in an impromptu music video for the 76-year-old British crooner’s 1978 hit song, she seemed to enjoy a different video that her mother shared from their celebrations.

The Veronica Mars actress captioned a Saturday video of her entire family dancing to Wham’s “Last Christmas” with “Merry Christmas!”

“My solo,” Amelia said.

On Friday, December 24, the Rinna-Hamlin family was joined by Booker’s family for a joint Christmas Eve and Shabbat celebration.

“Happy Holidays from my family to yours! This year was a special one for Perry.

“It meant a lot that we could all spend this time together,” the England native, who’s been dating Delilah since 2019, captioned a series of Instagram snaps from Sunday, gushing over their blended families.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

LOL! Amelia Gray Hamlin Calls Out Mom Lisa Rinna For Posting an Embarrassing TikTok: ‘No Way You Posted This’