There’s Nothing Better Than Sweater Weather, as This Long Cardigan Proves

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

What is it about sweaters that makes them so…perfect? Sure, they’re comfortable and cozy, and yes, they’re cute, but they’re so much more.

Whether it’s simple pullovers, chunky turtlenecks, or — our current favorite — long cardigans, they make Us so happy!

For a while, cropped looks were all the rage, but longline cardigans are stealing our hearts and filling our closets right now.

They follow in the footsteps of the oversized trend, but in a more refined manner.

You get the extra length without having to worry about ill-fitting garments or layering difficulties.

Because there is so much more fabric to work with, there are more opportunities for stylish details.

A perfect example is this GRACE KARIN cardigan!

At Amazon, you can get the GRACE KARIN Essential Open Front Long Cardigan Sweater for only (dollar)37! Please note that prices are correct as of January 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

The ribbed knit and long length of this cardigan will hit most people around the mid-calf.

It also has an open front and long sleeves, but what sets it apart is the red and maroon stripe trim that runs from the collar to the hem at the placket, matching the patch pockets on the sides as well.

The sleeve cuffs, on the other hand, are our favorites.

They have the stripe detail, but they also have a column of golden buttons for a pop of color!

At Amazon, you can get the GRACE KARIN Essential Open Front Long Cardigan Sweater for only (dollar)37! Please note that prices are correct as of January 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

Even better, this cardigan is available in four colors: black, apricot, brown, and navy.

However, they all have the same color stripe accents! You’ll also find a slew of other options on the same Amazon page with fewer details, so make sure you’re adding the right one to your cart!

This sweater is one of our favorites because it is the type of piece that speaks for itself.

It’s as simple as a tee and a pair of jeans or even leggings.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

This Long Cardigan Proves There’s Nothing Better Than Sweater Weather