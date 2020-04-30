There’s Still Time to Order These Sweet Treats for Mother’s Day

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you’ve put off picking out a Mother’s Day gift until the last minute, you’re in luck: The sweet treats below, whether from Milk Bar or Cheryl’s Cookies, will totally still arrive to mom in time. They’ll both look impressive when delivered to her doorstep and satisfy her sweet tooth. So shop the cakes, cookies and more that she’ll love below.

