Theresa Caputo, 55, of Long Island, celebrates New Year’s Eve in a black mini dress after being chastised for her fashion choices.

Theresa Caputo, 55, of Long Island, celebrates New Year’s Eve in a black mini dress after being chastised for her fashion sense.

Theresa Caputo’s wild style hasn’t changed in the new year.

Long Island Medium has always prided herself on her bold appearances, and she looked the part on New Year’s Eve in a black skirt with multi-colored polka dots.

Theresa, 55, shared a photo of herself greeting the year 2022 with her son, Lawrence, who wore a pair of pants in two different colors to show off his own sense of style.

“We’re ready for 2022,” she captioned the photo.

Theresa offered warm new year’s greetings to her fans in an earlier post, as her bejeweled gown glistened in the light.

“Can you believe how quickly 2021 flew by?” she wondered.

“I mean, that’s how I’m feeling right now.

It seemed to go by quickly (snap).

“However, I’d like to wish all of you a very happy and prosperous 2022.”

I wish you and your family the best of health and happiness.”

She went on to express gratitude to everyone for their support, particularly during “these trying times.”

“I always want you to keep your chin up and look straight ahead, because there’s nothing for you down on the ground,” she said.

TLC’s star has always had a distinctive sense of style, which includes her signature bouffant hairstyle.

She posted a photo of herself getting ready to go out with friends earlier in the evening.

“Night out with the girls,” she wrote alongside three other women.

The psychic wore an oversized green sweater with thigh-high leather boots, and her hair was styled in her trademark big blond style.

A lime green purse completed her look.

The look was well-received by fans, who didn’t hesitate to tell her so.

“Like the boots,” one commenter said.

“Now that’s one pair of heeled boots!” exclaimed another.

“Love the Grinch bag,” said a third commenter.

While the outfits were well received, Theresa’s hairstyle did not.

The psychic star is known for wearing her platinum blonde hair in a variety of styles that give her a sky-high lift, and she recently shared a perfectly coiffed partial updo on Instagram, complete with side bangs and longer pieces that fell in waves past her shoulders.

“Holiday Party ready!” she captioned her post, before thanking her hair, makeup, and clothing stylist.

Fans, on the other hand, were less than enthusiastic, rushing to the comments section to slam her new look.

“Hair extensions and a rats nest on top, time for a makeover,” one scoffs, adding, “And caked-on way too heavy and too much make up.”

“And, by the way, your hair looks ridiculous,” a second agreed, while a third…

