Theresa Caputo, 55, of Long Island, wears FISHNET stockings in a rare family Christmas photo with Larry and Victoria.

Theresa Caputo, 55, of Long Island, wears FISHNET stockings in a rare family Christmas photo with her children Larry and Victoria.

The group photo was shared on Instagram by the reality TV star’s daughter.

Theresa, 55, wore her stockings with a silver dress with a tight fit and matching ankle boots.

As she took center stage in the photo, she wore her hair half up in her famously sky-high poof.

Her son Larry Jr., 31, and his girlfriend Leah, as well as her pregnant daughter and son-in-law Michael, stood alongside her.

They all smiled at the camera while modeling their best holiday outfits.

Victoria, 27, simply wrote, “Merry Christmas.”

After debuting a new hairstyle on social media, the TLC star received backlash from fans for her fashion choices.

Theresa flaunted a perfectly coiffed partial updo with side bangs and longer pieces that fell in waves past her shoulders on Instagram.

Theresa smiled softly at the camera as she wrote, “Holiday Party ready!” before thanking her hair, makeup, and clothing stylists.

Fans, on the other hand, were not impressed, and rushed to the comments section to slam her new look.

“Hair extensions and a rats nest on top, time for a makeover,” one scathed, before adding, “And caked-on way too heavy and too much make up.”

“And your hair looks ridiculous,” a second agreed, while a third suggested, “Change your hairstyle to look younger, you have a beautiful face.”

“She needs to dump the hair,” one said, while another laughed and said, “I can only imagine how much hairspray that took to hold!”

Theresa’s backlash came after she attempted to retaliate against those who mocked her hairstyle.

Previously, the TV star shared a video preview of the latest episode of her podcast Hey Spirit! on Instagram.

However, the mother of two used the opportunity near the end to clap back at the haters.

“Thank you so much, I do like my hair!” she said after one fan complimented her on her hair.

“I like my hair, even if a lot of people don’t.”

The psychic star is known for wearing her platinum blonde hair in a variety of styles that give her appearance a dramatic lift.

Theresa then asked fans what they thought of a TikTok tutorial on how she maintains her hair’s fullness.

Despite the fact that some begged the New York native to reveal her secrets, the new look didn’t go over well with everyone.

“Theresa, the bee hive needs to go with the long hair,” one person wrote.

Put on…

