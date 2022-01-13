Theresa Caputo of Long Island, New York, has a (dollar)782K home with a walk-in closet and a special room where she can communicate with the dead.

Theresa Caputo, a Long Island medium, has a (dollar)782K New York home with a walk-in closet and a special room where she can communicate with spirits.

GET A LOOK AT Theresa Caputo’s (dollar)782K New York home, which includes a massive walk-in closet and a special podcast room where she communicates with the dead.

TLC’s spiritual star has spent her entire life on Long Island and has spent decades renovating her current home, which now includes a koi pond.

Theresa, 55, purchased her home for (dollar)160K in 1988, and it is now worth (dollar)782,500, a whopping 107 percent increase in value.

The two-story home has seven rooms, as well as a pool and hot tub.

Theresa frequently hosts family and friends at her home for birthdays, holidays, girls’ nights out, and family gatherings, according to her Instagram.

The first floor of her house has neutral gray stone on the outside, which she smiles in front of in several Instagram photos, and the second story has light grey wooden panels.

Her living room is light and airy, with exposed wooden rafters beneath the high ceiling.

To match the front of her house, Theresa chose a neutral color scheme for her interior design.

Off-white, brown, and gray shades abound on the walls, furniture, and decor.

Theresa set aside a special alcove in her home to host her podcast, Hey Spirit, where she consults with guests on how to communicate with the dead.

Her office is small and simple, with only a small desk and chair.

Theresa showed off an outfit inside her massive color-organized walk-in closet in a photo she shared on Instagram from her Hickville home.

Fans can see her cooking in the kitchen with her kids and spending quality time in her home in other photos on her Instagram feed.

The psychic star seems especially proud of her backyard koi pond, where she claims to find peace while feeding the fish in the summer mornings.

Theresa and her ex-husband Larry raised their two children, Victoria and Larry Jr., in their home.

Victoria, 26, is five weeks away from the due date of her first child and has shared sonograms.

After her doctor’s appointment on Monday, Victoria shared a series of photos of her sonograms on Instagram.

On her due date in February, she included cute videos of her unborn baby girl in her mother’s belly.

“My chunky monkey will be here in about 5 weeks! Look at those lips already,” Victoria captioned the photo.

“And until this sonogram, I thought she looked like me.”

We could have our own @michaelmastrandrea…

