Theresa Caputo of Long Island stunned her fans when she ditched her signature big hair for a new ponytail look.

Previously, the reality star retaliated against a troll who slammed her hairstyle and outlandish outfit choices.

Theresa shared a short clip on Instagram, which began with the actress showing off her new ponytail.

She then goes on to promote an upcoming live show and express gratitude to her fans for their support following her battle with Covid.

Many fans, on the other hand, were more interested in Theresa’s decision to change up her big hairstyle.

“Love the hair,” one person commented, while another added, “Theresa! This hairstyle is to die for!”

“You look so young with your hair up like that,” one said, “looking super cute with that hairstyle- rocking it.”

Theresa also shared a photo of herself wearing a leather jacket over a short dress with her ponytail.

Long Island Medium’s star was again praised by fans, who described her as “fabulous.”

The psychic is known for her platinum blonde hair, which she wears in a variety of styles to give her appearance a boost.

Theresa has previously received negative feedback, and she has recently had to defend her hair.

Theresa took the time to thank a fan for sending her positivity after announcing a new episode of her podcast Hey Spirit!

“Thank you so much,” she said, “I do like my hair! Even though a lot of people don’t like it, I still like it.”

However, it’s not all about her hair, as the mother of two has been accused of stealing the spotlight from her pregnant daughter Victoria in the past.

Victoria, 27, wore a long white lace gown to Victoria’s baby shower, but Theresa stole the show in a bright, tight-fitting dress that looked like it was covered in graffiti.

“There are no words for the feeling of your baby having a baby,” Theresa wrote alongside the photo.

It’s a beautiful momma-to-be’s shower day.”

Fans rushed to the comments section to criticize the TV personality for diverting attention away from her only daughter.

“Kind of sad that your outfit upstaged your daughter on her day,” one person wrote.

“Some people just need to be the center of attention at all costs,” another responded.

“It’s too bad.”

While one user speculated that Theresa was attempting to be front and center in the photograph, another stated that she was “going hard with the fit.”

Theresa has a son named Larry Jr. and a daughter named Victoria.

