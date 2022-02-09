These 11 Etsy Shops Run by Black People Will Become Your New Favorite Shops

These 11 Etsy Stores Run by Black People Will Become Your New Favorites

This month, and every month, shop at these wonderful Etsy shops to support small Black-owned businesses.

We chose these products on our own because we like them and think you will too, especially at these prices.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a commission if you purchase something after clicking on one of our links.

The retailer, not E!, is in charge of selling the items.

Prices are correct at the time of publication.

There are many ways to celebrate Black History Month, and shopping at Black-owned businesses is just one way to show your support this month (and all year!).

Etsy is the place to go if you’re looking for one-of-a-kind items.

It may go unnoticed, but Etsy is home to a plethora of wonderful and unique small Black-owned businesses.

There’s an Etsy shop for everything, whether you’re looking for items to add to your self-care routine or personalized gifts to make someone smile.

In honor of Black History Month, we’ve compiled a list of Etsy’s must-shop Black-owned businesses.

Take a look at the examples below.

Espe Beauty creates beautiful “artisan make-you-feel-good” products, including colorful bath bombs, shower steamers, and more in a variety of scents and shapes.

Unicorn bath bombs are a hit with kids, and cotton candy whipped sugar scrubs are a hit with adults.

Sidney Shanae Company creates beautiful press-on nails, vegan nail polish, and accessories such as masks and totes.

The pink and red Wavy Love press on nails from their Valentine’s Day collection are a must-see!

This Etsy shop gets all the brownie points for its bold statement necklaces, rings, and other accessories.

Look at how well-made those necklaces are! There’s plenty more in store for you if you like this.

Beautiful personalized cutting boards are made by this award-winning Etsy shop.

We recommend checking out the personalized recipe cutting boards if you’re looking for a unique gift idea for someone who enjoys being in the kitchen.

FAMEousJ offers a wide range of warm chunky scarves, handbags, and accessories in a variety of colors and styles.

Chanel Jaali, a one-woman show, created them all.

These small crochet drawstring bags, as well as this lovely golden scarf, are two of our favorites.

These 11 Small Black-Owned Etsy Stores Will Be Your New Favorite Shops