These 12 Black-Owned Businesses on Goldbelly Have Us Obsessed

Although it is important to support and uplift Black-owned businesses throughout the year, Black History Month is a great time to expand your wardrobe and even your palate.

You can also support iconic Black-owned bakeries, restaurants, and ice cream parlors thanks to Goldbelly!

We’ve rounded up a whole bunch of savory and sweet food options that will elevate any mealtime, from delicious sweet potato pie to Questlove’s ImpossibleTM cheesesteak to Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s infamous hot honey chicken, and so much more.

You may know Questlove for his musical accomplishments, but did you know he’s also a James Beard Award-nominated chef and a New York Times Best-Selling author? He’s also the mastermind behind this one-of-a-kind cheesesteak made with plant-based ImpossibleTM.

A portion of his cheesesteak sales will benefit America’s Food Fund!

The Grey has been whipping up Port City Southern food since 2014, and has been named one of Food and Wine’s “World’s Best Restaurants.”

This delicious pie is made with thinly sliced Granny Smith apples, fresh sour cream, and a delicious brown sugar, cinnamon, and walnut streusel.

The Daily News named it the “Best Apple Pie in New York.”

Marcus Samuelsson’s famous hot honey chicken and cornbread waffles are available on Goldbelly, along with hot honey, housemade pickles, and seasonal succotash.

When you bite into this pie’s creamy and velvety filling, which is encased in a perfect graham cracker crust, your taste buds will explode.

Nikki J’s modern take on sweet potato pie is a must-try for all sweet potato pie fans!

These cookies, named “The Best Cookie in Austin” by Austin Monthly, are made with white Sonoran wheat, chocolate chips, and pecans.

These legendary ribs are seasoned with a custom dry rub and slow smoked for up to 14 hours, resulting in ribs that are dripping with juicy juices.

