These 12 virtual gifts are perfect for last-minute gifts.

These 12 digital gifts are perfect for last-minute gifts.

Virtual gifts make great last-minute gifts, whether you’ve waited too long to start Christmas shopping this year or you want to avoid any shipping delays.

There’s the traditional e-gift card, but you can also get creative with a Cameo message from a favorite celebrity, an annual membership to MasterClass, and more.

Here are 12 virtual gifts that would make excellent last-minute gifts.

There’s something here to suit every budget and passion.

You can get a (dollar)10 promotional credit when you buy (dollar)50 or more in Amazon gift cards right now.

Two days after purchase, the credit appears.

(When checking out, enter the code USGIFTTCARD21.)

This offer is only valid for people who have never purchased Amazon gift cards before.)

Get a (dollar)10 credit when you buy (dollar)50 in gift cards.

A MasterClass membership allows them to watch tutorials and lectures from (sometimes celebrity) experts in a variety of fields, including Hillary Clinton and Gordon Ramsay.

For the standard experience, memberships start at (dollar)15 per month.

(dollar)15 per month for a MasterClass annual membership (down from (dollar)30).

Wine lovers will enjoy a subscription to Winc, a wine club that sends four bottles of wine per month, personalized to their preferences.

Choose your own amount for your gift card, starting at (dollar)60 for a month.

60 dollars for a one-month Winc subscription

Cameo allows you to send them a personalized video message from their favorite celebrity, from Gabby Douglas to Lisa Vanderpump.

The cost varies according to the talent.

Make a Cameo Appointment

A Goldbelly subscription, which sends a fresh monthly treat from one of America’s most iconic restaurants, will appeal to foodies.

At least four people are served by each shipment.

Six-month and themed subscriptions, as well as this three-month option, are available.

(dollar)249 (reduced from (dollar)275) for a 3-month Goldbelly subscription.

With an Audible subscription, readers can choose one audiobook per month.

Choose from four membership lengths, beginning at (dollar)15 for one month.

(dollar)15 for an Audible Premium Plus subscription as a gift.

A Hulu e-gift card will cover their Hulu subscription for the next few months.

(dollar)25 Hulu gift card

With a FabFitFun subscription, they’ll get a gift box four times a year filled with home goods, fashion, wellness, beauty, and other goodies.

Donate anywhere between (dollar)25 and (dollar)300 to this never-ending gift.

Gift card FabFitFun

If they’ve been having trouble designing a room in their house, send them…

