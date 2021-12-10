These 13 Festive and Fun Accessories Will Make You Shine All Season Long

These 13 Festive and Fun Accessories Will Keep You Sparkling All Season

There’s a time and place for over-the-top Christmas sweaters, as much as we love them.

Fortunately, there are a plethora of adorable holiday accessories that you can wear to spread some Christmas cheer wherever you go.

For example, BaubleBar has a gorgeous collection of holiday earrings, such as these featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus, that are sure to get you some compliments.

There are also ones with peppermint canes and Christmas trees, which are both adorable.

Amazon also has a wide selection of earrings, bracelets, and hair accessories that are not only festive but also extremely affordable.

We’ve gathered all of the cutest holiday accessories that you’ll want to wear all month.

Multicolored pastel Christmas lights decorate these Sugarfix by BaubleBar earrings.

They’re perfect for daytime or nighttime wear.

These will undoubtedly come in handy.

Maizys Whimsy Boutique’s best-selling earrings are absolutely adorable.

The poms add a nice touch to the cute reindeer.

Get your hands on these gold bow earrings if you’re looking for something more subtle but still stylish.

The best part is that you can wear them all year.

Who needs an ugly Christmas sweater when you have this Amazon-exclusive Christmas bow pendant necklace in gold, green, red, rose gold, and silver?

Three pairs of skate-shaped earrings, a beanie, and mittens are included in this whimsical earring set.

They have a glass stone finish and are enameled.

Christmas trees, peppermint candies, bows, and more are included in this pair of earrings.

There are several sets to choose from, and the price is very reasonable.

Enso’s silicone rings have long been a favorite of ours, and the brand’s new winter collection is no exception.

It has four ugly Christmas sweater-inspired rings.

They’ll work well alone or layered…

