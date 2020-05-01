These $15 Men’s Lightweight Sweatpants Have 2,200 5-Star Amazon Reviews

There’s nothing better than a pair of sweatpants for lounging around in at home. And for those purposes, you’ll want a high-quality pair that’s affordable enough to buy in every hue. Luckily, that’s what reviewers have found in the Champion men’s jersey sweatpants from Amazon below, that start at just $15 depending on what color you pick.

Find out just why these lightweight sweatpants are so beloved, and then shop them below.

What are reviewers saying? Check it out:

“The jersey weight fabric is just right and not too hot like heavier sweats. I have them in multiple colors. The elastic cuffs eliminate the need to worry about hem length. Side pockets are generous enough for a wallet, keys and phone and the style is presentable enough for a trip to the grocery store without looking like a bum. The fit is generous and comfortable. After numerous washes I have not seen any issues with durability or stitching coming loose.”

“I found the fit and quality to be consistent across all the colors so I will be ordering the maroon to complete the set.”

“Nothing is too tight: not the waist band or the ankle bands. I also love the weight of the material. Not too heavy and not too light. The fabric is not too stiff nor too flimsy. I bought more and will buy more. Highly recommended.”

Want to shop more top-reviewed Amazon finds? These $22 leggings with pockets have 11,000 five-star reviews and these $20 joggers have 1,400 five-star reviews.