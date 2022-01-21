These ($20) Comfy Slides Are Great Alternatives to the Iconic Yeezy Style

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

When did slides go from athletic, locker-room footwear to ultra-cool, athleisure fashion must-haves? We can’t pinpoint the exact moment, but it was a seriously impressive transition, and we know Kanye West’s brand, Yeezy, played a big role in redefining how people thought about the style of shoe — and the designs themselves!

You’ve seen the Kardashians, Jenners, and a slew of other celebrities repeatedly wear their Yeezy slides.

Kendall Jenner was recently photographed wearing her go-to pair.

The issue is that they are extremely difficult to come by.

The second issue is that when you do find them in stock, new and in your size, they are usually (dollar)300, (dollar)400, or even more expensive.

That’s why we found a pair that has the same vibe and is just as comfortable to help you achieve the look for less!

Please note that prices are correct as of March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

This pair of indooroutdoor slides is only (dollar)20 and has a ton of positive Amazon reviews.

They still have that thick cushioning and sleek, one-color design with no logos or distracting design accents, as well as that large, wide band appearance.

When we first saw them, we immediately thought of Yeezy!

These shoes will not only earn you a lot of cool points, but they will also keep you comfortable.

They have that puffy look, but they’re so light that one shoe weighs less than an iPhone 11.

We also like how non-slip they are, both on the footbed and on the outsole.

They’re made to keep your feet from sliding around on slick surfaces, as well as the shoe itself!

Please note that prices are correct as of March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

When you learn that these unisex slides are completely waterproof and machine washable, they become even more impressive.

If you don’t want to go barefoot, you can even wear them in the shower if you’re in a shared dorm.

They work quickly.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

These (dollar)20 Comfy Slides Are Amazing Alternatives to the Iconic Yeezy Style