These $20 Leggings With Pockets Have 7,200 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether you’re just starting out a fitness routine, are a total barre belle or are just looking for comfy at home pants, there’s one thing you can never have enough of: leggings! Especially leggings with pockets. So we’re thrilled to share these awesome, size-inclusive leggings with pockets we found on Amazon. Even better? These Ododos Out Pocket High Waist Yoga Pants are only $20!

As always, you don’t have to just take our word for it. Thousands of real women with all body types swear by these leggings, giving them a five-star review.

One fitness fashionista has called these “My favorite brand of leggings at the moment,” noting her in her review, “It is safe to say that my clothing needs to be resilient. I’m working on my own fitness & wellness blog and due to that, I look for clothing that makes an impression. I love the waistband and design of these leggings, and the pockets are just simply amazing and convenient. More than one person has asked me where I got them.”

And if this last review doesn’t convince you, we don’t know what will: “I was skeptical about buying these pants as I am about most exercise clothing online. I got them in and wore them for a run. After my run I celebrated with champagne. Low and behold…. these pants fit a whole bottle of champagne in the pocket! This was a phenomenal feature! Since then, my run times have improved tremendously. I highly recommend these pants for this feature alone.”

So get some bubbly and some leggings, friends!

—Originally published on Thu, Jan 9, 2020, 3:00 AM PT