These 25 Facts Will Make You Fall in Love With Megan Thee Stallion

Like out of a Greek myth, Megan Thee Stallion sprang, fully formed.

Promising her mom that she wouldn’t lean into the rap game full-time until she was 21, she had a few years of hustle to make up for—but she has, and then some. Her debut album is still in the works, but her 2019 anthem “Hot Girl Summer” took on a life of its own and she ended up on Saturday Night Live with Chance the Rapper, contributing to the Queen and Slim soundtrack, doing an NPR Tiny Desk concert, sitting next to Anna Wintour at New York Fashion Week, and headlining a New Year’s Eve show at L.A.’s Belasco theater that was featured on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

“Your actions make you a ‘hot girl,'” she explained to E! News in August. “You have to be someone who is like energetic, the life of the party, just really nice, you know what I’m saying? You have to be able to put that confidence in other people and get along with all the girls and just like have a good time. Just unapologetically you. You just have to be lit.”

But, she assured us, it wasn’t a seasonal thing.

“We’re taking this hot girl summer into the winter,” Megan said. “We don’t care. Just put on a jacket.”

In honor of her 25th birthday, here are 25 chances to school yourself in the art of what makes Megan Thee Stallion tick:

At the end of the day, she just wants other women to feel as good about themselves as she does.

“I don’t care about a lot of people’s opinions, and I feel like that probably comes across in my music, too, and in my personality,” she told Vulture last year. “I just really want other women to feel like that because I feel like sometimes we walk around so uptight and we walk around trying to be something that we’re not, trying to hold up that image that we think that other people want to see.

“That doesn’t need to be the case. When you’re just being yourself, people gravitate toward that than you being what you think people want you to be. So I definitely just want other girls to feel like how I feel. We working on that though, day by day.”