These $25 Paper Bag-Waist Pants Have 1,700 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Who knew that Amazon was such a great resource for affordable fashion finds? If you’ve been reading us on the reg, you probably did, considering we’ve written about these super comfy $20 joggers, this $30 oversized cardigan, and this $14 pleated tank, all with thousands of five-star reviews. Guess what? We found another wardrobe must-have for you, and it’s ridiculously affordable. We’re talking about these fabulously chic paper bag-waist pants.

Made by designer Grace Karin, these ridiculously stylish paper bag-waist pants are totally on trend, featuring a high waist with a tie front, and side pockets so you can stash your essentials with ease. They’re made of a poly/spandex blend, so there’s a little bit of stretch to work with you while you’re moving around. And they’re totally made for versatile wear, taking you from business to pleasure no a moment’s notice.

As if that’s not enough, they come in 24 colors, are available in sizes XS to XXXL, and they’re just $25!

But we’re not the only ones who love them… thousands of Amazon shoppers adore these pants, too, leaving tons of five-star reviews. For example?

“These pants are sooo cute, and they have pockets,” exclaimed one enthusiastic reviewer. “I am an event planner and wore them to a corporate conference with booties, and received so many compliments… even an e-mail asking where to buy!”

“So comfortable,” shared another. “These fit perfectly! The material texture is great and doesn’t feel cheap at all. I could’ve ordered a medium, but wanted them to fit a little baggy and below the ankle bone. I also purchased the shorts version this way and they fit the same way. Probably going to order the pants in every color for work.”

And in a review titled “Flattering and Well-Made,” another reviewer said, “Super cute. I ordered the light blue color and it’s true to color. Waist band is elastic with removable belt. Pockets are deep. Didn’t flatten my booty as I feared. Plenty of room for my ankles despite the skinny style silhouette. Material is lighter weight with stretch. Seams and finishing look great. Unless it spontaneously falls apart on me in the wash, I’m calling these a win.”

