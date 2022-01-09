Betty White was terrified of these five things.

Betty White was afraid of these 5 things.

Betty White, the late star of The Golden Girls, had no apprehensions about passing away.

The actor, on the other hand, was afraid of something else entirely.

Here are a few of White’s stated fears.

Fire was one of White’s greatest fears, she admitted in her autobiography.

She said the first thing that came to mind when she heard the word “fear” was fire.

According to White, wildfires caused him “complete paralysis panic.”

White reasoned that her fear of fire had been exacerbated by her having spent most of her life in California.

After seeing the devastation that fires can cause, she expressed her fear of them.

When she saw someone throw a burning cigarette out of a car, she became “completely paranoid” about the possibility of a fire.

White admitted to having stage fright on occasion, despite her reputation as a fantastic performer.

If she went onstage, she was terrified of being embarrassed.

Betty White wrote a book called Betty White in Person about her fear of public speaking.

White wrote, “While waiting to make an entrance onstage, your mouth dries up, you can’t get your upper lip off your front teeth, and your heart is around your knees.”

“You’re afraid of being humiliated if you go out there,” says the narrator.

White feared falling as well.

She was worried about “doing something stupid” like tripping over a rug or falling down the stairs without being able to call for help.

White mentioned her father, who was known as “the Hummingbird” because of the speed with which he walked around his house.

“I’m the same way,” White admitted, “and as a card-carrying klutz, I constantly run into things.”

White said she was extra cautious at home when she was alone.

She didn’t want to fall and not be able to get help quickly enough.

She walked slowly around her house and didn’t carry much when she descended the stairwell.

When White was married, she also had “minor fears,” which she called “routine things.”

Her husband, Allen Ludden, was only a phone call away from relieving her anxiety.

She did have a “minor phobia,” though…

