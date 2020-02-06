These $60 Sam Edelman Booties Have 700+ 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Hey frugal fashionistas, it’s time for another amazing Amazon fashion find. From workout leggings with pockets to teddy coats to bell-sleeve dresses, you know we love sharing our affordable style sightings with you.

Today we’re walking and talking the Sam Edelman Petty Ankle Boot. Honestly, this is the perfect bootie. The 1.5-inch heel puts some pep in your step but is still totally walkable for all of your run-around-town adventures. It looks great with dresses, leggings, jeans, you name it. Did we mention it retails for $130 and you can get sizes on Amazon for a low as $60?

As always, you don’t just have to take our word for it. Hundreds of real women swear by these booties, giving them a five-star review.

“I love these shoes,” raves one reviewer. “I am a college student who walks miles a day around campus, and these were my go-to shoes for the previous school year. I am very happy that these shoes have really held up well considering I am notorious for walking so much that I’ve put holes in my last three pairs of boots.”

Another happy shopper agrees: “LOVE these boots! Have them in numerous colors (almost all of them), suede and leather and even the calf hair. Get huge compliments on them all the time – especially the snake print, but solids, too.”

And this review titled “2 years later, lots of wear, but look and feel BRAND NEW!” seals the deal: “2 years and lots of wear later and these look brand new thanks to the stacked heel. I was terrified for the first month that the hair was going to rub off, but it has all stayed. I treated them with spray for waterproofing suede, and it seems to have worked great. These have worn so nicely- they still look great, the low heel is very comfortable, and I wear them with everything: jeans, tights, dresses, all of it. My favorite shoes hands down.”

This $60 faux leather moto jacket is another 5-star Amazon Fashion find you don’t want to miss!