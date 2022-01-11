These 7 Target Home Decor Finds Will Help You Create a Luxurious Living Space for Less

With These 7 Target Home Decor Finds, You Can Create a Luxury Living Space for Less

Anyone for a Target run? Of course! Target is our happy place.

It’s also the only place where we always end up buying more than we planned and still leave happy, knowing we got some great deals.

Target has a little bit of everything, but today we’re focusing on the home decor section.

Target has a ton of amazing, colorful, modern, warm, and eye-catching home decor that looks incredibly luxurious but is actually very affordable.

With just a few of these pieces, your home could look like it was transformed by Queer Eye or Property Brothers.

Below are some of our current favorites from various categories, which you can shop!

Rugs for Living Rooms

The minimalist and artsy geometric pattern on this fan-favorite Project 62 rug comes in a variety of colors and sizes, but every option is a top-tier choice.

Simple enough to blend in, yet distinctive enough to stand out.

We adore the plush texture, as well as the fact that it’s machine washable!

Here’s where you can find more area rugs at Target.

Mirrors are used to reflect light.

It’s not easy to choose just one wall mirror at Target.

There are so many beautiful items to choose from.

We couldn’t get enough of this brass Opalhouse one’s gilded finish and unique shape.

It has a timeless glamour that goes with almost any decor scheme!

More Target mirrors can be found here.

Decorative Pillows

Jessica Simpson’s embroidered pillow has a boho-chic vibe.

We also can’t say no to a round pillow.

There’s something about the shape that can completely transform a space!

Here’s a link to more Target throw pillows.

Plant life

Faux plants have a bad reputation.

Look at this Project 62 artificial ZZ plant — we’d put it in any room! The white ceramic pot and the sleek metal frame go so well together.

This is how you make a statement without being overbearing (or having to water your plants)!

Here’s where you can find more artificial flowers and plants at Target!

Storage that is aesthetically pleasing

We always need more storage, but we don’t want 50 dressers to take up all of our available wall space.

