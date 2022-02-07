These ’90 Day Fiancé’ couples claim they did a lot of’scripted’ things during their relationship.

These ’90 Day Fiancé’ couples claim to have done a lot of things that were “scripted.”

Many scenes in the past of 90 Day Fiancé have been accused of being scripted.

Some fans believe that some couples are completely fictitious.

Many former couples and cast members are finally speaking out about what was real — and what was staged — after much speculation.

Eric, Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s boyfriend, paid (dollar)70,000 for plastic surgery, which was one of the major plot points of her story.

Lima, who rose to fame after co-starring with her ex-husband Colt Johnson on 90 Day Fiancé, claimed that the entire plot was made up.

She also claimed, according to CinemaBlend, that while she did get plastic surgery, the “Eric paid for it” part was made up by TLC for publicity purposes.

Stephanie Davison’s storyline from 90 Day Fiancé’s eighth season will be remembered by fans.

Davison flew to Belize to be with her rumored boyfriend, Ryan, but the two broke up as soon as she arrived.

Following that, she was seen “hooking up” with Ryan’s cousin, Harris.

Harris, on the other hand, eventually returned to his wife and children.

Davison skipped the tell-all because she was enraged by the way the show edited her story.

She then took to Instagram to share her perspective on the situation.

Davison revealed that she and Ryan were dating in May 2020, when they were first cast, in an Instagram story.

However, they only lasted two months before breaking up.

TLC producers allegedly forced Davison to fly down to Belize for the show to film the breakup, according to Davison.

Finally, she claimed that the entire storyline with Harris was made up to get more footage of her in Belize.

She also pushed back against the 90 Day Fiancé storyline, which implied she was an alcoholic and a drug addict.

Frank, Davison’s personal trainer and friend, appeared in the video to testify that she was not an alcoholic or drug addict.

Pillow Talk’s Robert and Anny are well-known among 90 Day Fiancé viewers.

They were, however, on prior to that…

