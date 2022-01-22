These A League of Their Own Secrets Won’t Make You Cry

These Secrets About A League of Their Own Aren’t Going to Make You Cry

In this sports classic, you can’t help but cheer for Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, and the other diamond queens.

Now you can learn how the old baseball game came to be.

They were All-American League players, hailing from various cities across the country.

And their story was a hit, at least in the fictionalized version told in legendary director Penny Marshall’s 1992 classic, A League of Their Own.

It earned more than (dollar)107 million at the box office, starring Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Rosie O’Donnell, and Madonna as athletes in the real-life World War II-era All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (formed by chewing gum magnate Philip K Wrigley as a way to keep parks like Chicago’s Wrigley Field filled with fans while MLB’s stars fought overseas).

The Library of Congress chose it for preservation in the National Film Registry in 2012, making it one of America’s most beloved sports films.

If you’ve seen it, there’s a good chance you’ve said “There’s no crying in baseball!” at least once, if not dozens of times.

“We knew it was hella funny,” Davis told USA Today in 2017 of Tom Hanks’ standout line as washed up former baseball pro turned manager Jimmy Duggan.

“However, I had no idea it would turn into a classic.”

That line, along with ‘Hasta la vista, baby,’ is a signature.”

He never expected them to hit it so far out of the park, to be honest.

“When I saw the film, I thought to myself, ‘That came out well,'” Dottie Hinson, the team’s catcher and dubbed “Queen of Diamonds,” told ESPNW in 2017.

“I was taken aback by how well it was doing.”

It’s consistently ranked among the best sports films ever made.

It’s exciting to be a part of something that touched a cultural nerve and remained in people’s minds for a long time.

It appears that everyone grows up having seen that film.”

Because, despite all of the memorable one-liners (“Lay off the high ones!” “I like the high ones!”), it was the film’s premise that “a woman’s place is at home…first, second, and third,” as the tagline put it, that really hit home.

“It’s encouraging to see girls participate in sports other than baseball because…

