These Adidas Slides Have 1,740 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We love this product, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

A simple pair of slides is a great basic to have in your wardrobe for heading to the pool, a work-out class or hanging in the yard. Adidas makes a classic version that has been around since 1972, so you really can’t go wrong. They come in a whopping 26 different colors and prints on Amazon, with prices starting as low as $20 for certain styles. Shoppers have showered the Adilette slide with rave reviews, so order a pair yourself to find out what all of the hype is about (if you didn’t already own a pair 20 years ago).

Reviewers are raving. Hear what they have to say:

“These are better than flip flops because there is no strap between your toes or over your foot. They are comfortable. They are soft and squishy yet firm. They aren’t hard plastic. They fit as expected and are slightly molded to fit the foot comfortably. They’re true to size.”

“I have purchased this style by top designers…Gucci…Givenchy. The price tag was huge and they hurt like hell! Highly recommend these slides.”

“These shoes are really comfortable. The bottom is like memory foam and the shoes are nice and wide for people with wide/flat feet.”

“The padding on the sole is bouncy and conforms to my feet well. They are probably the most comfortable shoes I own.”

While you’re on Amazon, check out this $14 pleated tank that has 1,300 five-star reviews and these $20 leggings with pockets that have 7,200 five-star reviews.