These Adorable Jonas Brother DadUncle Moments have us giddy.

We Can’t Wait for These Adorable Jonas Brother DadUncle Moments

In honor of Nick Jonas welcoming his first child with Priyanka Chopra, take a look back at some of Nick, Joe, and Kevin’s most adorable dad—and uncle!—moments below.

What does a father have to do in order to spend quality time with his children?

With their music career and all, the Jonas Brothers are clearly busy, but they always demonstrate that family comes first.

And now they’re expanding their family…

On January, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra revealed their relationship.

They welcomed their first child via surrogate on November 21, making all of the band members fathers.

The couple posted on social media, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.”

“As we focus on our family, we respectfully request privacy during this special time.”

Nick has yet to reveal the name of his baby or share the first photo of him.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, meanwhile, are fiercely protective of their 18-month-old daughter Willa’s privacy.

(However, he did say that being the father of such a “gorgeous” girl has been “amazing.”)

The JoBros have made it clear that they adore their children and nieces.

We’re suckers for the Jonas Brothers’ best daduncle moments, so it’s no surprise that we’re suckers for their best daduncle moments.

Scroll down to see some of their most adorable photos.

Joe proved he was the most dapper uncle ever on Christmas Day in 2017, when he held his niece Valentina while dressed in a suit and tie.

Nick shared a picture of himself holding his niece Valentina while celebrating the Fourth of July.

“As you can see,” he wrote, “this little angel makes me very happy.”

“Have a wonderful Fourth of July, everyone!”

I hope you had a wonderful day with your loved ones.”

Valentina and Alena, Kevin’s daughters, seemed blown away by their father’s dubstep performance, which he later documented on Instagram.

Kevin, Danielle Jonas, and their two daughters all looked stunning in their family portrait.

Kevin demonstrated that he’s living the “(hashtag)girldad life” by sharing a sweet photo of him and his daughter holding hands.

In July 2021, Kevin took a sweet photo of himself and his daughter Valentina having a daddy-daughter moment at a theme park.

It’s just a stroke of good fortune…

