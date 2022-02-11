These are five DIY ways we made our rental homes our own without losing deposits.

We rent our homes, and here are five ways we customized them without losing our security deposits.

If you’ve ever rented a home, you know what it’s like to live in constant fear of losing your security deposit.

And, as much as we’d love to hang lots of lovely family photos on the walls, we’re afraid of spending hundreds of pounds on Blue Tack.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because you don’t technically own the space you live in, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make it your own.

Fabulous shares interior design tips for sprucing up your rented home without rubbing your landlord the wrong way.

We’re bombarded with videos showing how vinyl can completely transform your kitchen counters every time we open TikTok these days.

But did you know that you can get the same effect with your walls?

So, instead of slapping vinyl all over the place (which will almost certainly result in you losing your deposit), invest in some peel-and-stick wallpaper.

Shayna Alnwick’s Instagram account The Flipped Piece has over 318,000 followers, and she’s a huge fan of this tip.

“I’m a big fan of anything peel and stick!” she told Fabulous.

“I love using ‘peel and stick’ wallpaper on my walls to update the look of the space without having to paint.”

“It’s simple to take down once you’ve moved out and leaves your walls looking brand new.”

Last November, the professional furniture flipper showed fans how she spent only £55 to completely transform a plain white room in her rented home.

“Let me show you the simplest renter-friendly hack ever,” she explained.

“Get some peel-and-stick wallpaper – I got this one from Amazon, it’s matte black, and it’s great.”

Unlike traditional wallpaper, which requires layers of paste to adhere to the wall, Shayna applied this directly to the wall and smoothed out any bubbles with a dry cloth.

Shayna bought some styrofoam from Bandamp;Q to create the look of coving in the room because she wanted it to have some personality.

“This weighed nothing – it was as light as a feather,” she continued.

Shayna used caulk to fill in the gaps after sticking it to the wall with double-sided tape.

“You now have the ideal accent wall,” she remarked.

The wallpaper and faux-coving won’t damage the walls when it’s time to move, either.

